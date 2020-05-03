Micheal H. Mattison

09/26/1951 - 04/29/2020

Micheal H. Mattison, 68, of Chippewa Falls, WI passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family members after a hard fought battle with brain cancer.

Micheal was born on September 26, 1951 in Eau Claire, WI, where he grew up and lived his entire life.

He met his first wife, Susan Tollefson, in Eau Claire and they were married June 27, 1970 until she passed in February 2011. They spent 40 wonderful years together and had 2 daughters. He then met his second wife, Lisa Robertson, in Eau Claire while attending church. They were married September 13, 2014, and lived life to the fullest together ever since.

Micheal retired in September 2013 from Xcel Energy. He was an avid hunter throughout his life. He loved his music and found so much joy in listening to his favorites, 50's and 60's, and loved to dance and sing along. He enjoyed traveling to visit wineries, relaxing in his hot tub, spending time with his family and nothing brought him more joy than watching his grandkids at their sporting events.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Mattison; daughter, Michelle Mattison, grandsons, Brian Biddle and Clayton Biddle; daughter, Shiela McMillan, granddaughter, Aaliyah McMillan; brother, David (Sandra) Mattison; 2 step-sons, Wade Bauer and Ryan (Kourtney) Bauer. He is further survived by many other relatives and truly great friends.

He is preceded in his death by his father, Robert F. Mattison, and his first wife, Susan J. Mattison.

Love brought us together as family, spouse and friends. The memories of our strong, sweet man will live on through us, for you're imprinted in our hearts forever. God Bless his son in faith until we meet again.

Funeral Service will be held at Cremation Society of Wisconsin in Altoona, WI with a private family service on Friday, May 8, 2020. There will be a visitation held from 4-6.







