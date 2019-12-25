|
Michel "Mike" Steven Swartz, 52, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, of a heart attack in Eau Claire, WI.
Mike was born Sept. 30, 1967, in a US military hospital in WÃ¼rzburg, Germany to Steven Swartz and Linda (Ida) Swartz of Augusta, WI. As a child, Mike lived in Germany, Wisconsin, Oregon, California and Texas. From the age of 20, Mike made Eau Claire, WI his home and worked as a tradesman and truck driver.
Mike is survived by his son and closest friend, Jordan Swartz, Eau Claire, WI; his longtime companion, Yvette Siddons, Eau Claire, WI; his father and mother, Steve and Linda (Ida) Swartz, Cary, NC (formerly of Fort Madison, IA); his sister and brother-in-law, Monica (Swartz) and Jeremy Grimsley, Cary, NC; his niece and nephew, Valerie (13) and Aidan (17), Grimsley, Cary, NC; his Aunts and Uncle, Kathy and Dennis Kirchoff (Oakdale, MN) and Kallie Swartz (Apple Valley, MN); his cousins, Matthew Kirchoff (Dayton, MN), Aimee (Kirchoff) Ranallo (Maple Grove, MN) and Lindsay (Swartz) Rivard (Hudson, WI); Great Uncle and Godfather, Noel Swartz (Eau Claire, WI); and many friends of Eau Claire and the Chippewa River. Mike would want us to mention his best bud, Cooper the dog.
He is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Francis and Beverly (West) Ida, Altoona (formerly of Augusta); Earl and Doris (Hoffman) Swartz, Eau Claire (formerly of Augusta); his uncle, Wayne Swartz; and his daughter, Nicole.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona. Closest friends and family may call for visitation at the Funeral Chapel from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. A light luncheon will follow services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Swartz family c/o Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona WI 54720.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019