Michelle Lee Anne Tannler

Michelle Lee Anne Tannler Obituary
Michelle Lee Anne Tannler, 62 passed away peacefully at her home in Eau Claire, WI on April 14th, 2020.
She was born November 7th, 1957 to George Tannler and Dorothy (Mahr) Tannler in Cadott, WI.
She grew up on the farm with her parents and 9 siblings. Following school she worked at ITT in Minneapolis. She was drawn back to the Boyd area and married, spending time raising a family and dairy farming. She worked to her retirement at Bush Brothers and Company.
She is survived by her two daughters, a large loving family, a wonderful bubbly group of friends, and a team at Bush Brothers that made working her favorite pastime and gave her new life. Her home was her sanctuary where her green thumb, love for outdoors and wildlife gave her joy. Along her way with us, she curated a rich family history and shared many wonderful memories and stories to be told. She gave us a story of strength and perseverance. Michelle enriched her life with a positive outlook, uplifting and inspiring those around her through her unique sense of humor and enthusiasm.
She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Michelle will reach her final resting place privately in Brooklawn Cemetery in Cadott, WI and within our hearts and prayers.
A Celebration of her life will be November 7th, 2020 at the Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI with the time to be determined.
Michelle enjoyed supporting the Hootenanny Fundraiser raising contributions to the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release Fund.
IN LIEU OF FLORAL ARRANGEMENTS, donations will be collected for this cause. Please contact Patti Stangel at 715-832-1462 for your tax-deductible donations.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Remember
