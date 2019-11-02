|
|
It is with great sadness to share the passing of Mike Peeso on October 29th 2019.
Mike was born July 28th 1952 to Vilas (Buster) and Dorothy (Dot) Peeso at Fort Bragg, Fayetteville, North Carolina. After his father's injury in the military the family returned to the Eau Claire area. Mike graduated from North High School in 1970 and soon started his own drywall business.
He went on to coach Little League in Hallie and also worked for the town of Hallie. Mike worked at Midelfort Clinic as a painter for many years and also worked at Hutchinson Technology and Dove Health Care Center.
He met Terri Rae Kaczmarczyk, the love of his life, after many years together they finally married on 11/11/11 at 11pm in Las Vegas. Mike enjoyed life and always kept busy and was very talented.
He is survived by his brother Bob (Marcia) Peeso and nieces Kelly (Travis) Steivang, Tassi and nephew Adam (AJ) Peeso. Brother-in-law Brian (Kris) Fenner, niece Courtney Fenner and nephew Clint (Christine) Fenner. Great nieces Evelyn Georgia and Olivia Rose Fenner and Great Nephew Wilson Herrick. His adopted Mom Darlene Day and cherished Aunt and Uncle Don and Kathleen Frerking, and other dear friends in his life Nancy and Tim Hanson and Cheryl Fenner.
A Celebration of life will be Saturday November 9th at 1-4 pm at Hallie Golf Course, 2196 110th St, Chippewa Falls, WI. The family requests no flowers.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services and Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019