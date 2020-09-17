Mildred Barnes

On September 2, 2020, Mildred Pauline (Martinson) Barnes, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 95.
Mildred was born on March 14, 1925, in Menomonie, WI, to Matilda (Wisner) and Jacob Martinson. She attended a one room school near the Martinson family farm before moving to town to attend Menomonie High School, graduating in 1943. During her education, Mildred grew to understand that she had an aptitude both for math and a skill for managing people. These talents would later serve in her career choices as an accountant and a business manager.
On June 7, 1943, Mildred married Cyril Wilbur Barnes at Salem Iron Creek Methodist Church in Menomonie, WI. Mildred and Cyril lived in Menomonie for many years and began raising a family. Cyril started his professional career as a teacher and moved his family to various cities in Wisconsin and Iowa in pursuit of opportunities as a principal and eventually a superintendent. Mildred found her own career success through her employment as the Assistant Business Manager at the University of Dubuque, Dubuque, IA, and as Manager of the Westwood Condominiums, Ankeny, IA.
Mildred was loving, generous, empathetic, and devoted. She was steadfast in her service to using her time and talents for the good of everyone. She richly enjoyed her fellowship at First Federated Church in Des Moines, IA, and participated fully in many roles including Sunday School, the Woman's Association, and church services. Mildred volunteered whenever she was aware that an individual or organization could use her support. She was selfless and empathetic in her interactions and always demonstrated a willingness to serve. Whether in her professional life or actively involved in church or community, Mildred was a model for how to tackle difficult jobs and situations successfully. When she had an opportunity to relax, she was an avid reader. Mildred loved to tell stories, and whether she was laughing with you or about you, you would never forget the sound of her laughter. It was contagious.
She was a masterful seamstress, an accomplished musician, and a superb baker. Her caramel rolls, raspberry cheesecakes, banana cream pies, buckeye balls, and brownies are forever woven into the fabric of our fondest memories. She had a child-like wonderment and demonstrated a fierce independence. She lived by the words, "Lord, help me to use my time and talents in service of others!"
Mildred is preceded in death by her loving husband, Cyril, her three sons, Robert, Paul, and Thomas, her parents, Matilda and Jacob, four siblings, Harold, Ralph, Elmira (Solberg), and Jane (Hoffman). She is survived by her daughters, Kathlyn (Brian) Scott, Fargo, ND, Karla (Thomas) Willoughby, Castle Pines, CO, Cynthia (Linda Carter) Bagby, Johnston, IA, her brother, Dr. Jacob (Elizabeth) Martinson, Junaluska, NC, her sister-in-law Janet (Wendt), Menomonie, WI, 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the community at Brookside Inn Memory Care Unit, Castle Rock, CO, for their exceptional care during the last few years of Mildred's life. We are furthermore grateful to Compassus Hospice of Colorado for their diligent care for Mildred over the past several months. We are grateful for the extraordinary care from each and every individual who saw to all of Mildred's emotional, physical, and spiritual needs.
In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be sent where Mildred's story began and now has come full circle: Attention Salem Iron Creek Methodist Church 105 South Holly Avenue Elk Mound, WI 54739.
