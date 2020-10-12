Mildred Mason

Mildred Ann Mason, age 90 of Eau Claire, returned to the Lord on Thursday October 8th 2020. She was born on April 11th, 1930 in Wisconsin. Her parents were Andrew and Clara Eslinger.
She grew up in Edson, Wisconsin and moved to Eau Claire after she married Richard Mason on April 23rd 1952. She was a member of St Olaf's Catholic Church for sixty years.
Millie was a LPN at Sacred Heart Hospital for forty years. She hated to retire from the maternity department at Sacred Heart Hospital. She loved to rock the babies during the night in the nursery. She was a hospice volunteer in Eau Claire and continued volunteering at Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals. She loved picking berries to make jams and desserts, mowing lawn on her riding mower, enjoyed crafts and music, and loved sports, especially baseball and football. She loved spending time at their trailer in Chetek and she really enjoyed fishing, just not baiting her hook.
Millie loved playing cards. Sheepshead was her favorite game, but she took any card game serious. She met many people at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center and other places.
Millie was preceded in death by her husband Richard Mason; parents Andrew and Clara Eslinger; brothers Willis and Duane Eslinger.
She is survived by her children Sue (Dave) Barnum of Eau Claire and Jeannie (Lou IV) Boness of Rochester, MN; grandchildren Dan (Lynn) Barnum of Eau Claire, Lou V (Erica) Boness of Rochester, MN, and Mike (Breanne) Boness of Brooklyn Center, MN; and six great grandchildren in Minnesota.
Mildred's life will be honored at 1:00p.m. on Friday October 16th, 2020 at St. Olaf Catholic Church 3220 Monroe St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Pastor James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in the Prairie View Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be sent to L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St. Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com
