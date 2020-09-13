1/1
Mildred Peuse
Mildred A Peuse age 98 of Chippewa Falls died on Saturday September 5th 2020 at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Chippewa Falls. Mildred was born on November 26th 1921 in the town of Lincoln, Eau Claire County to Edwin and Alma (nee Rosentreter) Volbrecht.
She was baptized and confirmed at Bears Grass Lutheran Church. Upon completing her grade school education at age fourteen she began working in Eau Claire as an in-home child care worker. Upon turning sixteen, she began work at the Gillette Tire Company. She worked as a machine operator during the time the plant was a munitions supplier for the war efforts.
She was joined in marriage to Erhard Peuse on November 6th 1943 in Fall Creek. They moved to the Peuse family farm located on Green Meadow Rd. in the town of Lincoln where they lived and raised their son. They worked together to run a successful dairy and cattle farm operation until retirement. In 1988 they sold the farm and moved to Mayo Street in Eau Claire. Mildred continued to live there after her husband's death until 2012 when she moved to an assisted living in Eau Claire.
Mildred was an active member of St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and remained active in church activities. She was an avid reader of local news and medical books, earning her armchair degree in medicine. She had a remarkable memory of family genealogies and family history. She had a caring personality, making herself available to support the sick and shut-in.
She is survived by her son Bruce (Maria) Peuse of San Carlos, CA; grandchildren Garrett and Jamin Creed both of Oakland, CA; sister Shirley Falch of Eau Claire. She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews including Sara Falch (Mathew) Ifill, Cindy (Mike) Sarazen, Lisa (Travis) Thompson, Daniel (Becky) Falch, Mark (Caryn) Falch, Mike (Joy) Falch, Gale Volbrecht, Dennis (Ann) Volbrecht, David Volbrecht, Helen Zell, Jane (Roger) Sather and Karen Varientos; and many friends and families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-six years Erhard; as well as her brothers and sister: Harlen, Gerald, and Lucille Fenner; brother-in-law's: Norbert Peuse, Ray Heuer, Don Fenner and Don Falch; sister-in-law's: Irene Peuse, Ruth Volbrecht, Irma Volbrecht; and nephews Gary and James Volbrecht, and Robert Peuse.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek with Pastor Rick Biedermann officiating. Streaming of Mildred's service will be on the Stokes, Prock & Mundt / Cremation Society of Wisconsin Facebook page.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
