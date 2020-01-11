|
Milo Bert Anderson, 95, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Saginaw, Michigan.
Mike was born in Deerfield, Wisconsin, on March 16, 1924, to Martin and Betsy (Christianson) Anderson. His childhood was spent in Stoughton, Wisconsin, where he graduated from Stoughton High School in 1942.
Mike served his country honorably in the United States Navy during World War II, serving in the Pacific theater of war from 1943-46. He participated in campaigns in the Philippine Islands and at Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
After being discharged from the Navy in 1946, he returned to school at Stout State College in Menomonie, Wisconsin, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1950 and a Master of Science degree in 1962.
It was at Stout State College that Mike met the love of his life, Betty Gilgenbach, who was his lab partner in chemistry class. The couple was married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie, Wisconsin, on August 5, 1950. Their marriage was blessed with three loving children: Michael, Carol, and James.
In 1950, Mike began a 38-year career in education in Glenwood City, Wisconsin, as a high school teacher and coach. He moved to Mondovi, Wisconsin, in 1953, where he held multiple positions including teacher, coach, guidance director, and principal at Mondovi High School. He retired in 1988.
Mike was a loving husband and father whose greatest joy was spending time with his family. He and Betty never missed any of their children's school or sporting activities, and they later traveled many miles to cheer on their grandchildren, as well. They also faithfully attended numerous University of Wisconsin-La Crosse football games, where their son Michael is a football coach. Mike was a loyal supporter of the Wisconsin Badgers football program, for which he was a season ticket holder, and he enjoyed taking his family to home football games and tailgates in Madison, Wisconsin. Mike was very proud and honored to be a part of his children and grandchildren's lives.
He was also an accomplished athlete, receiving an Outstanding Athlete Award from Stoughton High School in 1942 and playing football and baseball during his years at Stout State College. Mike later coached football and baseball at Mondovi High School for 14 years and was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1995. In addition, he served as a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association football and basketball official for many years.
He was also active in many community and civic organizations during his lifetime. Mike was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi, where he served on the parish council as a lectern and lay minister for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus organization and a member and past president of the Mondovi Lions Club, from which he received the Melvin Jones Award in 2004. He was also a proud member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and both local and state Teacher Retirement Associations.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Betty; three children, Michael (Debra) Anderson of La Crosse, Wisconsin; Carol (Michael) Collins of Saginaw, Michigan; and James (Mary) Anderson of Shoreview, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Kristen (Brennan) Benson of Mankato, Minnesota; Jeffrey Anderson of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Dr. Ashley (Dr. Monte) Ketchum of Cullman, Alabama; Dr. Bradley Collins of Charleston, South Carolina; and Jeffrey Collins of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and one great-grandchild, Tucker Ketchum. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Betsy, and three brothers: Arthur, Alvin, and Lloyd.
Visitation will be held at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi, WI, on Friday, January 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Parish on Saturday, January 18, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will continue for an hour prior the service. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family can send memorials to the Mondovi High School football program or the Mondovi Lions Club. Condolences may be sent to Betty Anderson at 4141 McCarty Road, Apt. 120, Saginaw, MI, 48603.
