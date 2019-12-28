|
Milo John Tiefenthaler, 79, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on December 22, 2019 after a short battle with brain cancer.
Milo was born to Alfred and Verna (Neppl) Tiefenthaler in Carroll, IA on January 10, 1940. He graduated from Mt Carmel High School and then attended St. John's University in Collegeville, MN where he majored in business and economics.
Milo married Carleen Bock on June 17, 1961 in Carroll, IA. They were married for 58 years.
Following graduation, Milo moved to Mason City, IA where he began his career at Sears. He then took a leave to enlist in the army for 2 years, ending as a Captain in the Transportation Corps stationed in Ft. Riley, KS. Afterward he returned to Sears where he spent the next 29 years on the move from Waterloo, IA to Manitowoc, WI to Austin, MN to Sun Prairie, WI and then to Minneapolis, MN where he spent the next 13 years in management for the Brookdale Sears store and then on the regional staff. In 1985 he took the position as Store Manager for Sears in Eau Claire, WI where he worked until his retirement in 1993.
Not one to sit still for long, Milo found many things to keep busy following retirement including opening Value Depot in Eau Claire, managing the Highland and London Square Malls, and finally managing Northwest Enterprises until finally retiring (again) in 2006.
After moving to Eau Claire, Milo rededicated himself to his favorite pastime, golf. He spent hours with Carleen and many friends on the golf course and at the 19th hole. He was a longtime member of Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
Since childhood, Milo has enjoyed his annual trips to Lake Okoboji, IA, spending time with friends and family. He also made frequent trips to Florida.
In the last few years Milo became an avid member of Elks Lodge #402 in Eau Claire. He would regularly meet friends at the Maple Lounge and at the Elks.
Milo is survived by his wife, Carleen; daughters, Ann Tiefenthaler (Marc Jackson) of Jacksonville, FL; Kris Tiefenthaler of Jacksonville, FL; Kim Tiefenthaler of Minneapolis, MN; and Amy Tiefenthaler of Eau Claire, WI; his sister, Nancy (Tom Nichols) of Des Moines, IA; brother Mark Tiefenthaler (Deb) of Carroll, IA; Sister-in-law Verna Tiefenthaler of Carroll, IA; and grandchildren Emily and Cara Jackson, Colby Tiefenthaler and Amara Zimmerman. Milo was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Rollin Tiefenthaler.
The funeral service will take place at 1 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Ave, Altoona, WI 54720 with Father Derek Sakowski officiating. A reception will follow the funeral service at the Elks Club in Eau Claire. Memorial visitation will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home from 4-7 pm. There will be no visitation at the church on Saturday, January 4, 2020 prior to the service. His ashes will be interred later at St. John's Abbey Cemetery in Collegeville, Minnesota.
Milo spent his last years as a devoted caregiver for his wife Carleen, who suffers from Frontotemporal Dementia. Donations in Milo's name may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration https://www.theaftd.org/.
