Miriam Kildahl

Miriam L. Kildahl (Mim), 102, of Fall Creek, Wisconsin passed peacefully at Grace Edgewood Memory Care in Altoona on October 20, 2020.
Miriam was born October 18, 1918 to Eleanor and Jack Gallagher in Eau Claire, WI. She spent her childhood in Eau Claire with her younger brother, John Gallagher and graduated from Sacred Heart School in 1935. She worked at Presto during World War II, inspecting ammunition as it came off the line.
She married Frederick L. Kildahl at the Hope Lutheran Church in Eau Claire on September 1, 1945. Fred and Mim moved to a farm outside of Fall Creek in 1969. She was a long-time member of Peace United Church of Christ in Fall Creek, WI. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, telling fascinating stories of the past. She spoke her mind, had a quick wit, and never let anything get past her. She was "the boss." Her pride and joy was her John Deere lawn tractor, which she drove until the age of 99.
Mim was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred; her son, Howard Kildahl; her brother, and sister-in-law, John and Betty Gallagher. She is survived by her son, Tom (Carolyn) Kildahl; grandchildren, Cory (Gina) Kildahl, Joshua (Ashley) Kildahl, Tim (Dawn) Kildahl, and Amy Kildahl; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
