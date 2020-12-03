Myron (Mike) Lange, age 94, of rural Augusta, passed into the arms of his heavenly father, November 30th 2020.
He was born to Max and Linda (Dehnke) Lange March 21st, 1926 in the Township of Otter Creek. He lived his entire life in the house in which he was born. He graduated from Fall Creek High School and immediately took over the family farm due to the death of his father.
From 1952 - 1970 he was married to Delma Wendt and they had 3 children. In 1974 he married the love of his life, Bonnie Beckwith Stein and her 3 children.
He participated in many sports and especially enjoyed dartball, horseshoes and fishing. When no longer participating, he was still an avid spectator of many, including horse pulls, stock car races and the Packers. A trip to Maui and a road trip to the west coast to spend time with family and old friends were especially memorable. But none of these likely topped playing a good game of cards.
Teacher, mentor, role model and jokester were just some of the many roles he played with his grandchildren. Family, friends and neighbors enjoyed his generous spirit, kind heart, infectious smile and all-around warm personality. He was just an easy and enjoyable man for all to be around.
Preceded in death by his parents, baby girl, sister Valeria (Lawrence) Rau. He will be missed by wife of 46 years, Bonnie; children Sandy (Jack) Wagener, Laurie Lange, Jeff (Karen) Lange, Ivan Stein, Rebecca (Mike) Cailor, Adam (Becky) Stein and special cousin Bruce (Mary) Rosenau. Grandchildren Michael Wagener, Samuel (Toni) Wagener, Arianna Stein, Annaliese Stein, AJ Stein, Jesse (Jennifer) Runge, Zeb (Savannah) Runge; 2 great grandchildren and cats Bootsie and Tigger.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral service for immediate family only will be held on Monday December 7th, 2020 11:00 a.m. Virtual streaming available at: https://youtu.be/xTdjrHsMXlQ
A celebration of life will be held for all family and friends at a future date post pandemic.
Arrangements made by Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, Wi.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be given to the Kidney Foundation or St. Peter's Lutheran Church, E11770 County Rd HH, Osseo, WI 54758
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com
.