Myrth Sunday

Myrth A. Sunday, 92, of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Care Partners Country Terrace Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Family meant everything to Myrth. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt...
In her spare time, she was an avid and excellent photographer, cooked, quilted, and dabbled in various arts and crafts. She also ran a one-woman upholstery shop out of her basement for almost 10 years.
She is survived by her children, Mildred Hansen of Ottertail, MN, Verna Sunday of Inver Grove Heights, MN, Cheryl Taddei of Eau Claire, WI, Juliann (Bill) Leipnitz of Eau Claire, WI, and Matthew (Rita) Sunday of Whitehall, WI; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Vern W. Sunday; and son, Vern M. Sunday. At her age, she was also preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and child-hood friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Care Partners Country Terrace Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for the kindness and care they showed Myrth.
A Celebration of Life will be held next spring or summer after COVID restrictions have eased. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com
