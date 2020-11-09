On Thursday, November 5th, Myrtle "Myrt" Sylvia Haugen, left her earthly body at Amery Memory Care to be with loved ones who preceded her in death. She was born in Drammen, WI to John and Millie Larson and was one of ten children. She moved to Eau Claire after High School and met and married Owen Haugen in May of 1949. They had three children, John, Paul, and Amy. Raising their children was Myrt's deepest love. She encouraged their creativity and culture by supporting them in all activities. She was Room Mother at Manz School for ten consecutive years, all while being a Boy and Girl Scout leader. Myrt was always interested and involved in community service organizations, serving as President of Homemakers Club and TTT Society in the same year. She played in a Bridge Group where the great camaraderie and fun always meant more than the game. Myrt and Owen enjoyed dancing monthly at the Tanzer Dance Club for many years. They enjoyed taking the family on annual camping adventures traversing the United States visiting many amazing parks and historical landmarks.
Myrt began her career at the Hotel Eau Claire where she met many mentors and friends. After raising her kids, she began working in sales which came very naturally to her. She loved meeting people and always took a great interest in each person she met. She had a way of encouraging and uplifting people while making a heartfelt connection. After managing the Democratic Headquarters, she went to work for State Senator Rodney Moen as his Field Representative for 18 years. She loved this position as she got to interact with his constituents, and do grass roots campaign work. During those years she was active in many organizations in the Eau Claire area. She became a Charter Member of Eau Claire Morning Rotary Club, later earning the prestigious Paul Harris Award. She rarely missed Rotary meetings always finding one on vacation. She was appointed by Governor Anthony Earl to serve on the Wisconsin Patient Compensation Panel. Myrt enjoyed being on the Board for Triniteam, and her involvement with the Chamber of Commerce, including Leadership Eau Claire. She enjoyed belonging to Eau Claire Women's Network where she made many lifelong friendships.
Myrt loved going for long walks in her neighborhood. She loved living in the house she and Owen designed and built. She loved the first crocus of spring, hot days of summer, and the brilliance of leaves in fall. She valued family, her dear friends, and her grandchildren.
Myrt is survived by her son, Paul (Alison) Haugen of Eau Claire, WI, daughter, Amy Haugen (Bertha), of Sycamore, IL, grandchildren, Charlie Kota (Denise) of Albertville, MN, Suveer (Cristina) Kota of Albertville, MN, Elizabeth (Jake) Wik, of Chippewa Falls, WI, Emily (Chayne) Bourget, of Chippewa Falls, WI, Catherine, Charley, Louie, and James Dalal-Haugen, all of Eau Claire, WI, great grandchildren, Kylie, Odin, and Harrison Kota, of Albertville, MN, Jillian, Owen, Deacon, and Lauren Wik, of Chippewa Falls, WI, and Collin and Evelyn Bourget of Chippewa Falls, WI. Myrt is also survived by her sister, Pauline (Dennis) Meyer, of Altoona, WI, brother, Melvin (Delores) of Fall Creek, WI, Audrey Myhre, of Eau Claire, WI, Marion Larson, of Hallie, WI, David (Judy) Larson, of Eleva, WI, and Noble (Jenny) Larson, of Eleva, WI and numerous nieces and nephews.
Myrt was preceded in death by her parents, John and Millie Larson, her siblings, Lawrence Larson, Jane Hardwick, and George Larson, her former husband, Owen Haugen, and her son, John Haugen.
Services will be held on Friday, November 13, at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd in Eau Claire, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30am-12:30pm. Service will begin at 12:30pm, followed by interment at Northside Lutheran Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and public health safety, there will be no reception.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, CDC guidelines will be followed, including proper mask wearing. Social distancing will be required. As difficult as it was for Myrt to resist a hug, and a physical connection with friends and family, we must respect science and request you to not attend if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 or the flu, and maintain a safe physical distance while attending the celebration of Myrt's life.
