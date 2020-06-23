Nancy Conti

Nancy Jean (Stainton) Conti passed away early Sunday (June 21, 2020), morning while holding the hand of the love of her life, Hal (Harold) C. Conti from complications of pneumonia.
Nancy was born on May 4, 1945 in Syracuse, New York to Robert and Ruth Stainton. Growing up in upstate New York Nancy was an avid ballet dancer and became heavily involved in 4H from which she learned to sew and cook, which became life long love affairs. When Nancy was in her teens her family made a move to live full time at the family cottage which sat on the shores of Lake Ontario in Pulaski, NY. There, she was always up to shenanigans with her little brother Bobby and older sister Chris. In 1962 when ordering a soda at a drug store soda fountain, she met Hal, who would later become her husband.
In 1966 Hal and Nancy wed and the next 11 years would bring them a lot of adventure as they moved around the country with Hal's work. While Hal worked, Nancy was busy raising three rambunctious boys, Harold, Craig and Adam. In 1977 Hal and Nancy settled their family in Monroe, WI where two more children would be born, Erika and Nicholas. For the next two decades Nancy devoted herself to raising children, involved in their activities like Scouting and schooling while ensuring she raised kids who were respectful, well rounded and most of all, loved. In 2000 Nancy and Hal moved to Rockford, IL to be near their business where Nancy kept the books.
After retiring Nancy and Hal moved to Menomonie, WI to be closer to family. Nancy loved her grandchildren with her whole heart and often could be found in a corner reading them a story or playing a lively game of cribbage. Above all else Nancy put her family at the center of her world, she held epic holidays, decorating everything to the hilt and putting together meals that were fit for an Army. She will be missed beyond measure.
Nancy is survived by her husband Hal, children and grandchildren: Harold (Janice) Conti, Otsego, MN, Craig (Stacy) Conti, and their children (Ethan & Ella), of Victoria, MN, Adam (Michelle) Conti, and their children, (Sean & Trent), of Rockford, IL; Eric (Erika) Sutherland and their children,(Tyler & Madeline), of Menomonie, WI and Nick (Megan) Conti, of Loves Park, IL. Nancy is also survived by her sister Christine (Thomas) Dearlove of Detroit, MI and brother, Bob (Debby) Stainton of Pulaski, NY. Nancy was preceded in death by her mother and dad.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:45 PM Thursday June 25, 2020 at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie. Graveside services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.