|
|
Nancy Louise Jackson, 75, of Altoona, WI passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her residence in Altoona.
Nancy was born on March 24, 1944, to Irving and Esther (Nelson) Thompson in Eau Claire, WI.
Nancy was employed by the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire where she worked as a secretary.
Her favorite pastime was playing organ. Nancy also enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, puzzles, sewing, quilting, and hanging wallpaper. She was known for her charitable personality. Nancy was an adventurer; she traveled often with friends, and took a memorable trip to Norway with her sister, Judy. She loved barbecuing and her signature dish was charcoal chicken. Nancy was one of those brave souls that enjoyed the area churches lutefisk dinners.
Nancy is survived by her brothers: James (Joanne) Thompson of Maple Plain, MN, and Larry Thompson of Plymouth, MN; sisters, Judith (Patrick) Shepard of Eagan, MN, Joann Shilts of Cedar Grove, WI, and Patricia (Keith) Boe of Hill Point, WI; and nieces and nephews, Sean Shilts, Danny Shepard, Robert Shepard, Mellissa Carlson, Mark Thompson, Matthew Otto, and Cory Otto; and her ex-husband, Dennis Jackson of Eau Claire
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Charles Shilts.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Bethlehem Lutheran in Altoona with Pastor Tim Heupel officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be held following in the Eleva Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020