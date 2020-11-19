Nancy Ann Jastrow, 88, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, formerly of Land 'O Lakes and Milwaukee, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on November 17th, 2020.
Nancy was born in Milwaukee, WI to Louis and Minnie Walter on March 5th, 1932. She was baptized in Christ on May 21st, 1933 at Trinity Lutheran SS (Milwaukee). She reaffirmed her Christian faith in 1946 at Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church (Milwaukee). Nancy attended North Division High School (Milwaukee) in 1950, and graduated Manga Cum Laude. Attended Miss Brown's College after high school. Nancy married Chuck Jastrow on November 21st, 1953 at Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church (Milwaukee). Nancy had over 25 years of experience in retail and general office management working for F.W. Woolworths Central Accounting Office, then later at Luther Haven (Milwaukee) and the Public Library (Land 'O Lakes). She was involved in many volunteer activities throughout her life ranging from Sunday school teacher, to Youth Group Counselor, to providing stamps and exchanging rolls of quarters for laundry to fellow residents in her senior living community.
Nancy dedicated her life to her Lord and Savior through worship, notably at Salem Lutheran (Milwaukee), Christ Lutheran (Eagle River), St Paul's Lutheran (Onalaska) and St. Mark Lutheran (Eau Claire). Nancy loved crafting, crocheting and pansies. Her family was her pride and joy.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jastrow; parents, Louis and Minnie Walter; brother, Louis Walter; sister, Doris Jeske; son, Mark Jastrow; granddaughter, Jennifer Jastrow; and life-long friend, Klea Roge.
Nancy is survived by sons, Paul (Tamie) and John (Jennifer); daughter-in-law, Debbie; grandchildren, Angela (Forrest) Ibberson, Rebecca (Nick) Browning, Christopher (Erienne) Jastrow, AJ Torgerud, Zach (Kaye) Jastrow, Michael Jastrow and Alayna Jastrow; great-grandchildren, Sienna, Haylee, Adelyn, Charles, Emberlyn, Benjamin, Natalie, Ethan, Tristan, Gabriel, Dylan and Charlotte; as well as cherished family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church (3307 State St, Eau Claire, Wisconsin) from 3pm to 7pm, with memorial service and will be livestreamed beginning at 7:00 via the St Mark Lutheran Church Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/stmarkwels/posts/3540579722702407
). Arrangements provided by Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Visitation and burial will be held on Wednesday, November 25th, at Wisconsin Memorial Park (13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, Wisconsin) from 12:30pm to 2:30pm, with burial service starting at 2:30.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mark Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
â€¦and we all know who the favorite son is!