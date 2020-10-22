Nancy McCauley

Nancy Ann McCauley passed away peacefully after a brief illness on October 10, 2020, in Poinciana, Florida at the age of 81 with family by her side.

Nancy was born December 21, 1938, in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Mary Ann (Scray) and Clayton LaCrosse. She spent her earliest years in Green Bay and before entering grade school her family relocated to Eau Claire. She attended grade school at both Saint Patrick's and the Campus School and graduated with the Class of 1957 from Eau Claire Senior High School.

Nancy married Jack Genrich on July 3, 1959, and together they had one daughter, Shelly. They were married until his passing in 1985. Nancy found love again with Darrell "Mac" McCauley and they were married on September 14, 1991. With that union Nancy was excited to become stepmom to Mac's four adult children - Paula, Darrell, David, and Douglas McCauley. They were husband and wife until his passing in 2015.

Over the years, Nancy worked at Jimmy Woo's, Peter's Meat, Northern Propane Gas Company, Golden Rule Oil Company and Grace Lutheran Church primarily as a bookkeeper. One additional employer worth mentioning is The Pronto Pup which is where she met her first husband, Jack, as a carhop.

Nancy lived in Eau Claire until 2003 when she and Mac decided to move to Michigan to reside nearby her daughter's family and especially to be a more active part of her only grandson's life. It was a blessing for the family to have Nancy and Mac living only a mere mile away during Matthew's junior high and high school years. "Nana" and Grandpa Mac were never known to miss a baseball game, science fair, or band concert and were always the first to arrive to secure the perfect vantage point. It will come as no surprise that Nana was most eager to let the umpire know when she did not agree with a call that had been made against her grandson.

After Matthew headed off to college there was less incentive for Mac and Nancy to weather the Midwest winters and they decided to move south to Solivita in Poinciana, Florida. Nancy was a busy lady with much of what Solivita had to offer and was involved in many clubs and activities. She and Mac enjoyed entertaining friends and sharing his incredible cooking at their home, affectionately known as Mac's Diner. During her years at Solivita she developed many friendships and specifically a close friendship with her son-in-law's mother, Audrey Lauer. Nancy lived her last two years just outside of the Solivita community at Merrill Gardens.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann (Scray) Steinke and Clayton LaCrosse; her stepfather, Gerald Steinke; husband Jack Genrich; husband Darrell McCauley; and stepdaughter Paula McCauley. She is survived by her only daughter Shelly (Jeffrey) Lauer of Alexandria, Virginia; her grandson Matthew (Aurelian) Lauer of Manassas Park, Virginia; one great granddaughter, Sophia Lauer; sister, Barbara Eick of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; stepsons David (Sherry) McCauley, Darrell (Kimberly) McCauley of Janesville, and Douglas (Jennifer) McCauley of Eau Claire; and by her McCauley grandchildren Kyleigh, Quinlan, Gabriella, and Stacy.

A memorial service will be held in Eau Claire in early 2021 with interment at Forest Hills Cemetery.







