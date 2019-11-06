|
|
Nancy Jean Putman age 64 of Elk Mound, was called home to her Heavenly Father , while surrounded by her family on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Nancy was born March 23, 1955 in Menomonie. She was the daughter of Arnold and Mary (Knopps) Strehlau and grew up on the family farm. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1973.
Nancy enjoyed family, friends, fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, cooking, photography, spending time with her horse, Duke. Nancy was a devout Catholic.
Nancy obtained her Certified Nursing Assistant certification from CVTC.
Nancy married Larry Putman May 8, 1976 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie. After marriage they made their home in Baldwin for a few years. In 1980 they moved to Elk Mound where they settled and Nancy took pride in raising their two daughters. In later years, she treasured her three grandchildren; they brought her pride and joy.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Larry; two daughters, Nikki (Brian) Blaskowski of Elk Mound and their children, Autumn and Alan; Lauri (Tou Lee) Putman of Apple Valley, MN and their son, Dayvin; her mother, Mary Strehlau of Elk Mound; siblings, Dean (Kathie) of Mahtomedi, MN; Daniel Sr. (Doris) of Elk Mound; Margaret (Roger) Hughes of Houlton; Arnold "Butch" of Elk Mound; Sally (John) Thompson of Menomonie; Carla (Joe) Sumner of Eau Claire; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Arnold.
We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the staff at The Neighbors of Dunn County for a loving environment, bringing joy to Nancy and providing excellent care to her and the family.
Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday November 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 910 Wilson Ave, Menomonie WI 54751. Catholic funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM with Father John Mano officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery following the services.
Flowers, donations and condolences will be accepted at the church.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019