Nancy Thompson

Nancy Kay Thompson, age 81, of Eau Claire, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire.

Nancy was born on January 31, 1939, to the late William and Irene (Berg) Thompson in Eau Claire. She spent much of her youth participating in outdoor activities in the Dells Pond and Chippewa River System. Nancy was an accomplished swimmer, water skier and ice skater. She was educated in the Eau Claire public school system, graduating in 1957. Nancy was a member of the last class to complete their senior year at Eau Claire Senior High on Main Street. She married and went into cosmetology for some time, but spent most of her working career employed as a nursing assistant for the M.B. Syverson Home in Eau Claire. She provided excellent care for many residents until her retirement. Nancy was a member of Saving Grace Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her sons, Graig Knickerbocker and Michael (Stephanie) Knickerbocker; sister, Judith Thompson of Eau Claire and nephew and nieces, Scott, Kristine and Suzanne.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.







