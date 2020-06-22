Nancy Thompson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Kay Thompson, age 81, of Eau Claire, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire.
Nancy was born on January 31, 1939, to the late William and Irene (Berg) Thompson in Eau Claire. She spent much of her youth participating in outdoor activities in the Dells Pond and Chippewa River System. Nancy was an accomplished swimmer, water skier and ice skater. She was educated in the Eau Claire public school system, graduating in 1957. Nancy was a member of the last class to complete their senior year at Eau Claire Senior High on Main Street. She married and went into cosmetology for some time, but spent most of her working career employed as a nursing assistant for the M.B. Syverson Home in Eau Claire. She provided excellent care for many residents until her retirement. Nancy was a member of Saving Grace Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her sons, Graig Knickerbocker and Michael (Stephanie) Knickerbocker; sister, Judith Thompson of Eau Claire and nephew and nieces, Scott, Kristine and Suzanne.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved