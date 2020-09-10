Nancy Tvrdik (Saubert), 90 of Mondovi, WI, passed away in the early hours of September 9th, 2020 at Sacred Heart in Eau Claire, WI. Nancy was born on July 31, 1930 to Howard and Jeanette (Saubert) in Chicago, IL. Nancy came into this world as feisty as she was the day that she left it. She entered the world so fast the doctor didnt make it to their home in time and her father had to catch her in a roasting pan. Nancy met James Tvrdik and they eloped on April 30th, 1949 in Arkansas. In her spare time Nancy loved to cook, her family especially enjoyed her famous dumplings. When Nancy wasnt cooking, you could find her outside in her vegetable garden or fishing, always claiming victory over James with the biggest catch. Nancy and James enjoyed taking their grandkids on camping and fishing trips with them when they were young. As her kids and grandkids grew, she enjoyed attending Country Fest with them and their friends every year. When it came to football, there is no place you would find Nancy other than in the living room watching the TV, and if you wanted to talk to her during a game, you better try again later. Nancy was a very hard-working woman, and always got the job done. She was an avid member of the Drammen Church in Mondovi, and enjoyed being a part of the Ladies Aide Quilting Group. Nancy was very strong in her faith and she was sure to instill that same faith into her family. Nancy lived life to the fullest, and always brought joy into others lives. Nancy is survived by her loving husband James of 71 years, her sister Donna (Al) Harwell, her children; Linda (Dale) Pederson, Pat (Charlie) Carpenter, Kathie (Jim) Loewenhagen, Lori (Mike) Larson, and a special daughter Dawn (Tony) Pfaff, her Grand Children; Heather (Duane) Muller, Missy (Aaron) Boos, Jennifer (Jeff) Odegard, Jon (Jennifer) Pederson, Laura (Mitch) Berger, Bryan Loewenhagen, Meghan (Trevor) Rud, Jenna (Cody) Fink, Sophie (Nick) Volden, 18 Great- Grandchildren; and many dear friends, especially Doris Thompson. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, her three brothers, and her two sisters. The Family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the 6th floor at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI for the caring and compassionate care for their beloved Nancy. A visitation and memorial service will take place at Drammen Lutheran Church in Mondovi, WI on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 1 p.m until the time of the service at 3 p.m. There will be a burial at Drammen Cemetery at a later date. Please wear a mask to accommodate the current precautions set in place.







