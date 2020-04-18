|
Naomi Florence La Gesse Sudbrink died on Tuesday afternoon, April 7th, 2020 at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation facility in Augusta WI. She was 94 years old.
Naomi was born on July 28th, 1925 at her family's farm 3 miles north of Bloomer, WI to parents John and Louise La Gesse. She attended Fernwood Country School, graduated from Bloomer High School where she enjoyed studying Latin, singing, reading poetry, and cheer leading. After high school Naomi went on to receive her teaching degree at the Wisconsin State Teachers College in Eau Claire, WI. After graduating from Eau Claire, she married Arnold L. Sudbrink, the love of her life. The two built a wonderful life together and took great pride in their family and their accomplishments. There was such an emptiness for Naomi when her husband Arnold died.
Naomi is survived by her children Mark (Sharon) Sudbrink, Susan Sudbrink, daughters-in-law Leann Sudbrink, and Lori Sudbrink, along with 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, her sister Laurie (Allen) McDonald, her brother-in-law Robert (Bonnie Sudbrink), and many cherished nephews and nieces.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents (John and Louise La Gesse), in-laws (Carl and Elsie Sudbrink), husband Arnold, two sons Steve and Carl, brothers Earl, Norman, Lowell (Slim), Louis (Louie), Clifford (Bud), and her sister Ione (Hun).
She will be remembered for living her life with integrity, compassion, and generosity. Naomi was a combination of pioneer, teacher, artist, mother, and wife. Her teaching experience provided her a lifelong appreciation for books, poetry, and knowledge. She was always learning new information ranging from recipes, gathering mushrooms, understanding nutritional supplements, and a lifetime devotion to gaining a deeper understanding of the Bible. Over the years Naomi contributed many hours along with her friends making quilts at the church for people worldwide who needed blankets. She especially enjoyed helping prepare meals at the Church for funerals, weddings, and other special events and she was instrumental in orchestrating and participating in activities for her homemakers group and ladies aid organization.
Naomi created a home where her family was safe and nurtured. She raised four children who became honest and hard-working adults. Naomi never raised her voice but, demonstrated her expectations by steadfast and quiet example. She always made the holidays and birthdays memorable occasions with special foods and beautiful decorations. She spoiled all of us including company with her remarkable ability to cook exceptional meals and to serve the food at a table that was set. She had a flair for dishes, napkins, centerpieces, and tablecloths that made even our everyday meals special. Her generosity was frequently shared whenever someone needed help. Sometimes it was providing money, sometimes opening her home for someone to stay at, and sometimes it was preparing a wonderful home cooked meal. Lastly, Naomi practiced and encouraged the importance of Christianity, the discipline to follow the Ten Commandments, and the daily exercise of forgiveness.
Naomi's life was like a beautiful rich velvet quilt done in many different shapes of fabrics, colors, and stitched with a splendid gold embroidery of memories to last forever! We will miss you.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020