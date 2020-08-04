1/1
Dr. Nathan Molldrem
Dr. Nathan Molldrem, age 77, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on July 30, 2020, at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire from complications of Parkinson's Disease.
Nathan was born on August 8, 1942, in Chicago, IL to Rev. Ariel and Esther Molldrem. He had 2 brothers: Rev. Robert Molldrem (Gloria) and Rev. Mark Molldrem (Shirley). He was married to Nancy Molldrem for almost 51 years. Together they had 5 children: Dr. Kevin Molldrem, CAPT Eric Molldrem, JAGC, USN, Cherie James (Conan), Dr. Alex Molldrem (Susan) and Denise Molldrem. They had 8 grandchildren: Georgia, Francesca, Addison, Kai, Finley, Mya, Eli, and Isaac. He is survived by his mother-in-law, Ilse Kerkstra; brother-in-law, Marvin Kerkstra (Barb); and sister-in-law, Evelyn Disko. He had many nieces, nephews and friends.
Nathan graduated from Northwestern University Medical School in 1969. He Had 1-year of internship in Fargo, ND. He had a 2-year pediatric residency at Oakland Children's Hospital in Oakland, CA. Nathan was a pediatrician in the United States Air Force at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, England. He moved to Eau Claire and worked as a pediatrician for 30 years at Mayo Clinic Health System. He was a kind caring doctor and loved treating thousands of children.
Nathan enjoyed many family vacations touring national parks, the Midwest, theme parks, and historical sites. He had fun going for boat rides in his speedboat on Lake Wissota. He enjoyed nature and many family picnics.
He loved trains, especially the Milwaukee Road. He wrote many articles for the Milwaukee Road Historical Association. He built a large model railroad layout with beautiful scenery. He loved taking train photos, depot photos and getting together with train friends. He was one of the founders of the Chippewa Valley Motor Car Association, and did a lot of work building a line in the Tiffany Bottoms in Durand for train and bird enthusiasts. He loved train antiques and learning the history of different trains.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for many years.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family on August 7, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery with military honors.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.



Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3209 Rudolph Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 832-5002
