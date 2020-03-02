Home

Neoma Sykora

Neoma Sykora Obituary
Neoma D. Sykora, age 84, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Country Terrace in Bloomer. She was born January 4, 1936, in Chippewa County to Edward and Eunice (Holst) Petchow. She married Lloyd Siverling in 1951 and Jacob Sykora in 1985. She worked as a bookkeeper for Nielsen Ford and was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Bloomer. She was an active member of the Bloomer Senior Center where she enjoyed repurposing greeting cards. She was a gifted organist and pianist and in her free time she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and playing cards, especially Tick. She loved to visit with her friends and family and spend time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters: Cathy (Charles) Morning and Kim (Leon) Amorelli; son: Layne (Barbara) Siverling; 4 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 3 nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Eunice Petchow; husbands: Lloyd and Jacob; son: Lloyd Edward; sister: Rosalind Channing.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Bloomer with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the New Auburn Cemetery at an earlier date. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
