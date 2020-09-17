Nicholas Polkowske

Nicholas Paul Polkowske, 67, of rural Pardeeville, passed away August 24, 2020. He graduated from Eleva-Strum High School in 1972, joined the Army in 1975, then after returning home, graduated from UW LaCrosse. He retired from the Army National Guard as a First Sergeant after 24 years and then retired from Cardinal Glass in Portage WI. Nick loved his family! He would drop most anything he was working on to help another in need. He loved to be in the outdoors golf, hunt, fish, cut wood, or just putts around the yard.
He is survived by his wife Lynette (Micki) Polkowske; four step daughters Kimberly Schultz and Tammy Larson of Pardeeville and Lori Betts and Cheryl Jones of Red Oak Iowa. eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; four brothers, David and Carol Polkowske of Oskaloosa, IA, LeRoy and Jan Polkowske of La Junta, CO, Joe and Shirley Polkowske of Weyerhaeuser, WI, Bob and Chris Polkowske of Whitehall, WI; one sister Gail Keene of Trempealeau, WI. thirty-one nephews and nieces, and many great-grand nephews and nieces and great friend Harold Barker. He was preceded in death by his parents Max and Jean Polkowske, and brother John Polkowske, brother-in-law Thomas Keene, niece Kimberly Keene, nephew Michael Polkowske.
Nick was born in Oakland, California. The lord got it right when he created Nick!
. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Portage WI in the spring about May 22, 2021. For information email Joe at joekowske@gmail.com.