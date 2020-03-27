|
|
Niki (Nicole) E. Hale (nee Brenden) passed away on March 23, 2020 at the age of 47.
Married to Jeff for almost 16 years, she is further survived by her mother, Sue Karen Brenden, and her sister, Michelle (Scott) Miyasaki.
Proceeded in death by her father, Charles Brenden, and her grandparents.
Niki enjoyed her work as a school psychologist having graduated from UW-River Falls and then UW-Stout with her Masters Degree. She first worked in South Dakota which is where she met Jeff. Upon moving back, she worked for many districts in western Wisconsin, most recently Rice Lake.
In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, making stained glass and spending time with her dogs. Daily walks and trips to the dog park were some of her favorite activities.
Niki will be missed by friends, family, students and colleagues alike.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020