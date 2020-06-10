Noal Harshman
Noal V. Harshman, age 68 of Knapp, WI died unexpectedly Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home.
Noal was born on August 27, 1951, to Frank and Marlene (Lokken) Harshman in Menomonie, WI. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1969. After graduation he worked for Heileman's Brewery in La Crosse, WI. He also worked at Leach's Salvage and Century Fence Company before retiring from Donaldson Company in Baldwin, WI after 35 years.
Noal married Peggy (Weber) on September 5, 1970, at St. Joseph's Church in Menomonie, WI. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this September.
Noal enjoyed four-wheeling up north, snowmobiling, and woodworking. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and ten grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and he will be greatly missed.
Noal is survived by his loving wife Peggy; three daughters Trisha (Joel) Thompson of Charles City, Iowa, Katie (Jim Ferguson) Harshman and Amanda Miller of Menomonie; grandchildren Sophie, Lydia, Isaac, Micah, and Amos Thompson, Paige, Walker, and Paityn Ferguson, and Gavin and Avery Miller. He is also survived by his sister Rose Lemke, brother Dan (Sheri) Harshman, brother-in-law Bobby Weber and sister-in-law Connie Weber, further survived by aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marlene Harshman, father and mother-in-law Bob and Edith Weber, sister Virginia Novotney, brothers-in-law Gary Lemke and Dick Weber.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI under social distancing guidelines.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
