Norma Arneson

Norma J. Arneson, 90, of Eleva, passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System (Luther Hospital) on March 20, 2020. A celebration of Norma's life with a memorial service followed by visitation will be held Sunday, August 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. At Prince of Peace Covenant Church (S12605 Highway 37, Mondovi, Wisconsin). The Reverend Ileana Garcia-Soto will officiate. Due to recent community heath concerns regarding COVID-19, social distancing and mask-wearing will be respected and observed. Cupcakes, coffee and water will be served.







