|
|
Norman Richard LaNou was born on the family farm on February 24, 1926, to Joseph and Gunda (Hagen) LaNou, and he died at his home in Eau Claire on December 5, 2019, at the age of 93. He was surrounded by his loving family and his Pastor Mary. He grew up in the Town of Anson and went to the Matott one-room schoolhouse, and then graduated from Chi-Hi in 1944. After graduation, Norman started a Homebuilding business and later worked with his sons, Bob and Mike, building hundreds of homes in the Chippewa Valley, mainly on the northside of Eau Claire. He was known for his honesty, his exceptional work ethic, and his attention to detail.
He married the love of his life, Joyce Metzenbauer, in Chippewa Falls, WI at the Methodist Church on October 5, 1946. They recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife, Joyce and their five children: Bob (Mary), Mike (Laurie), Cindy (Gary) Connie (Pong) and Vickie. He is also survived by his brother, Bob of Tomahawk, WI; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. Norman was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; sisters, Mable and Grace; and brothers, Ed, Alvin and Louis.
After Norman's retirement from building in 1999, he volunteered his expertise with Habitat for Humanity, and he also helped build Rachel's Place Learning Center at Hope Lutheran Church. He also helped deliver Meals of Wheels for 20 years, even into his 90's.
His greatest joys in life were golfing, reading, playing cribbage and watching sports on TV. He also enjoyed his many travels across the U.S., Asia and Europe.
The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice and Pastor Mary Erickson for all their care and compassion during his difficult last days. A special thanks from the family to daughter and sister, Vickie, for her tireless love, support and devotion to her parents during Norman's illness. Memorials for Norman can be directed to Hope Lutheran Church, St. Joseph Hospice or the donor's choice.
A funeral service will take place at Noon on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, 2226 Eddy Lane in Eau Claire. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie. A luncheon will be served at the church prior to the interment. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving his family.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.fom
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019