Orma Claire Spangberg, age 87, of Eleva, died on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Eau Claire. She was born on March 27, 1932 in Mondovi to Ray and Verna (Lawrence) Davis. She grew up on her family's farm and graduated from Mondovi High School. Orma was united in marriage to Merwyn J. Wimpy Spangberg on June 30, 1951 at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. The couple settled in Eleva and raised three children. Orma and Wimpy enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren. Wimpy passed away in 2009. Orma was a longtime member of Eleva Lutheran Church and the ladies circle there. She also enjoyed going to coffee club with her friends. She enjoyed an almost 30-year career at United Bank in Mondovi. She loved to knit and crochet, read, and do crosswords. She will be deeply missed.
Orma is survived by her three children, Cindy (Jim) Waters of Hartland, WI, Joel Spangberg of Montana, and Brian (Katie) Spangberg of Eau Claire; six grandchildren, Kristen (Micah) Pritchard, Katie (Geth) Allison, Jim (Kaaren) Waters, Chad (Angie) Spangberg, Kyle Spangberg, and Lee Anne (Mathew) Haugen; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Lynn) Spangberg of Deer Lodge, MT, and David Spangberg of Minneapolis, MN; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wimpy; great-grandson, Chris Spangberg; parents, Ray and Verna Lawrence; brother, Ray (Shirley) Lawrence; two sisters, Reathel Brantner and Elgia Kohlman; two infant brothers; an infant sister, Zelda; and parents-in-law, Joel and Marion Spangberg.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Eleva Lutheran Church with Pastor Bob Castro officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Eleva is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019