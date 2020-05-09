Orville K. Finseth, 76, of Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family, under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Hospice.

Orv was born February 11, 1944, in Eau Claire, WI to M. Oswald and Anna (Knudtson) Finseth. He graduated from Mondovi High School in 1962. He attended CVTC for auto mechanics and began his 40-year career with Litchfield Auto on Farwell Street. Eventually, the dealership moved to Mall Drive and Orv retired in 2006 from Bothun Automotive.

On December 27, 1969, Orv married Mary Ringger at Our Redeemer Church. They were blessed with two children, Elizabeth (Bryan) Christopherson of Eau Claire and Orrin (Bonnie) Finseth of Chippewa Falls; two wonderful grandsons, Dylan and Dalton Christopherson.

Orv is further survived by a sister, Lorraine Davis of Albuquerque,NM; brother, Arden (Mary) Finseth of Eleva; sister in law, Judy Wensel of Altoona and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; father and mother in law, Ralph and Ruth Ringger; brothers in law, Richard Wensel and Zean Davis and a niece, Marianne Finseth.

Orv played dartball for 60 years and enjoyed summer fishing. He also volunteered for Triniteam, RCU and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

A memorial service will take place at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire at a later date. Pastor Jeff Carlson will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Redeemer - wall project.

Orv's family would like to thank Mayo Home Hospice for their care, support, and guidance.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.







