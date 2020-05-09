Orville Finseth
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Orville's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orville K. Finseth, 76, of Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family, under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Hospice.
Orv was born February 11, 1944, in Eau Claire, WI to M. Oswald and Anna (Knudtson) Finseth. He graduated from Mondovi High School in 1962. He attended CVTC for auto mechanics and began his 40-year career with Litchfield Auto on Farwell Street. Eventually, the dealership moved to Mall Drive and Orv retired in 2006 from Bothun Automotive.
On December 27, 1969, Orv married Mary Ringger at Our Redeemer Church. They were blessed with two children, Elizabeth (Bryan) Christopherson of Eau Claire and Orrin (Bonnie) Finseth of Chippewa Falls; two wonderful grandsons, Dylan and Dalton Christopherson.
Orv is further survived by a sister, Lorraine Davis of Albuquerque,NM; brother, Arden (Mary) Finseth of Eleva; sister in law, Judy Wensel of Altoona and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; father and mother in law, Ralph and Ruth Ringger; brothers in law, Richard Wensel and Zean Davis and a niece, Marianne Finseth.
Orv played dartball for 60 years and enjoyed summer fishing. He also volunteered for Triniteam, RCU and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will take place at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire at a later date. Pastor Jeff Carlson will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Redeemer - wall project.
Orv's family would like to thank Mayo Home Hospice for their care, support, and guidance.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left for the family and service information will be posted when announced at www.chippewavalleycremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services
1717 Devney Dr
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 835-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person mentor and friend. I first met Orv at Litchfields and worked with him at Bothun for around 30 years. He had taught me a lot about automotive repair and where to go for fish fries. Vickie & I will always remember him in our prayers.
Joe Vinton
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved