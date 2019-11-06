|
|
Orville "Torgy" Torgerson, age 86, of Winter, WI passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.
Orville Eugene Torgerson Jr. was born April 25, 1933 in Eau Claire, WI the son of Orville and Clarice Torgerson Sr. He was raised in Phillips, WI and attended school until the first grade when his family moved to Eau Claire. He graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1951 and then went onto college at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. After one year in Eau Claire, Torgy transferred to Stout State University. On May 16, 1953, Torg was joined in marriage to Mary Rae at the First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Torg joined the U.S. Army on August 5, 1953, earning the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Torgy was honorably discharged on June 13, 1955 and returned to college at Stout where he received a bachelor's degree in Education. Torgy began his career as a teacher with Eau Claire Central Junior High School as an Industrial Arts teacher. His position at the middle school allowed him to teach woodworking, small engine repair, hunter safety and algebra among other things. While teaching full time he earned his Master's Degree in Education. Mr. Torgerson was well known for his "Torgy Twist" he would give a student if they were not acting appropriately in class. He spent over 30 years teaching in Eau Claire middle schools before his retirement. Torg and Mary moved to Winter, WI after his retirement. Mary passed away in 1998. Torgy was joined in marriage to Winifred R. Bigalke on August 28, 2004 at Zion Lutheran Church in Winter, WI. In his retirement Torgy was very active with woodworking, his own saw mill and creating fish baits. Throughout his life he was an avid hunter and fisherman and traveled to Africa, New Zealand, Alaska, Wyoming, Colorado and other locations to hunt and fish. He was a two-time winner of the Hayward Musky Fest and was a member of Winter Lake Alliance and Sawyer County Search and Rescue.
Torgy is survived by his wife, Winnie; three children, Lynn (Steven) Torgerson-Scala of Winter, WI, Tod (Amy) Torgerson and Tom (Shelly) Torgerson of Eau Claire, WI; two step daughters, Jennifer (Greg) Beeson, Rebecca Tonyes; three grandchildren, Tom Jr., Marcus, Evan; three great grandchildren, Mason, Archer and Hazel; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary; two sisters, Jean Torgerson-Ferguson and Florence "Flossie" Schroeder.
A funeral service celebrating Torgy's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Winter, WI with Pastor Terri Blomberg officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Military honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Funeral Honors Program. Interment will be in the Winter Cemetery.
The family is using Bonnie's Florist in Hayward. Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019