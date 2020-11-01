Oswald Borud, age 94 of Eau Claire, died Saturday October 24, 2020 at his home in Eau Claire, WI. He was born June 30, 1926 in Eau Claire to Ole and Anna (Solberg) Borud.

Oswald served his country during WWII in the United States Army. Following the war, he owned and operated a small appliance and television repair shop in Osseo. In his later life, Oswald worked for and retired from the US Postal Service as a rural mail carrier in Osseo.

Oswald found enjoyment in antiquing, especially for great furniture buys. Of all the various treasures one could find while antiquing, his favorite thing to search for was glassware. Oswald also dined out frequently, sometimes up to three times daily, mostly for the pleasure of getting to meet new people.

A funeral service for Oswald will be Friday October 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Kings Valley Lutheran Church N47574 Highway 53, Osseo, WI 54758, with Pastor Dave Christianson officiating. Burial will follow at the Kings Valley Cemetery. Friends may call on the family during a visitation at the church one-hour prior to the service from 12:00 until 1:00.

Surviving Oswald are his daughter in law Margaret Caucutt; his grandson Tim (Linda) Caucutt; granddaughters Kia (Paul) Olson, Mary (Trent) Tenneson, and Susan (Darwin) Stiffler; grandsons Paul (Pam) Keffler, Don Keffer, and Joe (Liz) Keffer; significant friend Della Lee; close family friend Dana Inbody; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Louetta; his brother Rudy; his stepsons Stan and Larry Caucutt; his granddaughter Terry Caucutt; and significant friends Judy Bowers and Miriam Prusila.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store