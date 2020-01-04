|
|
Otis M. Fossum, 88, died Dec. 31, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with family by his side.
Otis Martin Fossum was born at the homeplace in Meridean, WI to Gyda (Froystad) and John Fossum on September 16, 1931. His mother was born in Briem, Norway, and his father in Meridean, WI. After Gyda's husband died in Norway, she emigrated to America and met and married John Fossum. Otis stepped up for his family when his mom contracted tuberculosis and his dad had a stroke. He quit school after the 8th grade and worked hard running the family farm to provide for his 5 siblings still at home.
On Otis' 40th birthday, he married Winifred Rogers-Lund. Otis was a lifelong farmer and farmed with his brother Peter until they retired and sold their dairy herd in 2004. Otis had the opportunity to travel to meet his family in Norway and stayed in contact with many of his relatives there. He filled the morning hours with spirited conversation at his coffee shop where he welcomed all who came through the door. He was a lifelong member of the Rock Creek Lutheran Church, served on the REA board of Dunn County, and the Rock Falls-Meridean cemetery board. He will be remembered as a humble, hard-working, kind, and generous person who smiled with his eyes and had a mischievous grin.
He is survived by sisters, Carol Joles and Nona (Ervin) Seem, a brother-in-law, James Halvorson, and a sister-in-law, Verneal Froystad. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will cherish his memory dearly!
Otis is preceded in death by his parents, Gyda and John Fossum; his wife, Winifred; his brothers, Sigvald (Jo) Froystad, Ingvald (Doris) Froystad, Gunvald Froystad, Eric Fossum, Peter (Sharon) Fossum; a sister, Joanne Halvorson; a brother-in-law, Richard Joles; nieces, Jody Fossum and Nona Froystad; great-nephew, Barnabas Froystad and great niece, Gracie Joles.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Mike and Robin Rubisch, who gave him friendship and so many wonderful meals after dialysis, Larry Samuelson, Julie Rinholen, Erika Hybben, Mike and Karla Holtorf, Bob and Sandy Froystad, and Dan Brantner who all helped out in so many ways, and to Jill Bergeson who took such great care of him the past few years. Thank you to the many wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff that cared for him at Mayo Clinic Health System and Mayo Clinic Dialysis in Eau Claire, and Dove Healthcare.
Memorials may be directed to the Rock Creek Lutheran Church, or charities of the donors' choice.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Rock Creek Lutheran Church, N1101 810th St, Mondovi, WI, with Pastor Bethany Walker officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Saturday, January 11 from 10-11 am. Committal Services will take place at a later date at the Rock Creek - Meridean Cemetery. Family requests that if you have a Norwegian sweater, to wear it to the service in Otis' honor.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020