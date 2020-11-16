Palma L. Linnerud, 88, of Chetek, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020, at Meadowbrook at Chetek. Palma Wintrone was born November 23rd, 1931, the daughter of Chester and Marie Wintrone in Hamtramck, Michigan.

Palma spent her early years in Chetek, graduating from Chetek High School in 1949. In 1950, she attended the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire pre-nursing program. Palma then went on to attend the Luther Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1954. She began her career right away at Luther Hospital Eau Claire and remained there until 1956. Palma married Dr. A.C. Linnerud in September of 1956. The couple then moved to St. Paul, Minnesota where Palma began working at the Charles. T Miller Hospital as a Registered Nurse soon after and would stay there until 1964. Palma and Dr. A.C. then journeyed to North Carolina and she began her employment at the Medicenter in Raleigh, North Carolina in 1966. She would remain employed there until 1970. In 1975, Palma became the manager of the Raleigh Parks and Recreation, staying there for 18 years until she retired in 1993. Dr. A.C. Linnerud passed away in 2007.

In 2019, Palma became a resident of Meadowbrook at Chetek. She resided there until she went home to Jesus on November 10th.

Palma leaves to celebrate her memory: brothers: Raymond Wintrone, Donald (Stefanie) Wintrone, and Eugene Wintrone, and sisters: Mary Wintrone and Donna (Dick) Clare, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: parents: Chester and Marie Wintrone, husband: Dr. A.C. Linnerud, and sister-in-law: Mary Wintrone.

There will not be a public service held, a private family service will be held at a later date.

The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.







