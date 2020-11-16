Palmer L. Tollefson, 88 of Eleva passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He was born March 21, 1932, in Eleva, the son of Clara (Johnson) and Oliver Tollefson.

Palmer met Nancy Vlcek at Fournier's ballroom in Eau Claire whereby he married Nancy October 13, 1956, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Palmer was a lifelong member of Eleva Lutheran Church and was active in the N.F.O. (National Farmers Organization). He farmed his entire life, when he was young with his father, then later owning/operating the same farm with his family. He enjoyed getting together with his family and neighbors for cards, Friday fish fry's and Sunday drives visiting relatives and looking at crops all around.

Palmer is survived by his wife Nancy, children; Lester (Cindy), Cindy, Glenn (Frances), grandchildren; Alexandra King, Ellen Gunderson, Megan Cepek, Randy Cepek, great grandchildren; Ethan and Carter Gunderson, siblings; Marlys Lokken, Clifford and Robert (Paulette) Tollefson. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother; Clayton and brother-in-law; Richard Lokken.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday November 20, 2020, at Eleva Cemetery with Pastor Kermit Solum officiating. A private visitation for family members will be held at the Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Eleva one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Those attending please wear facial coverings and practice the advised social distancing guidelines.

The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Eleva has been entrusted with the final arrangements.







