Pamela Lane

Pamela Ann Lane, age 63, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center in Owen, WI. Pamela was born in Eau Claire on December 30, 1956 to the Late Eula (Walter) and George Lane.

Pam graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School in 1975. She attended the University of Wisconsin, Eau Clarie, and graduated in 1979 with a Computer Science Degree. After graduation she moved to California in the Los Angeles area until Christmas Day 2012, when she returned to Chippewa Falls to take care of her mother. Pam had a great sense of humor, a lovely smile and often shared her love of the Lord with others.

She was a ray of sunshine in any room that she was in, and dedicated her life to turning every situation to good. Pam loved animals of all kinds and had a passion for saving their lives.

Pam is survived by many cousins and special friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Plombon Funeral Home, 502 N Broadway Street, Stanley WI, with Rev. David Irgens officiating. Inurnment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Stanley. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Her family and friends would like to extend their appreciation to Pam's Home Health care providers, staff at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living center, and her second mom, Marion, for all the loving care shown to her.







