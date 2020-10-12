Patricia Jean Abrahamson, age 85, of Pigeon Falls, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls.

Patricia was born on June 11, 1935 in Pigeon Falls to Helmer and Irene (Jacobson) Neperud. She married Donald Selmer Abrahamson on May 8, 1954 in Winona, MN. Donald preceded Patricia in death on May 17, 1989.

Patricia was employed as a certified nurse's assistant at the Trempealeau County Health Care Center in rural Whitehall prior to her retirement. She enjoyed the people she worked with, especially her special friends, Vick Filla and Anne Dickenson.

Patricia enjoyed bowling and you would find her at Midway or the 53 Bowling Alley on Mondays and Fridays. She loved to travel. Pat took several cruises, traveled to Alaska and Hawaii and during her travels to Europe enjoyed many countries.

Patricia is survived by four children, Debra Kay (Aloze) Prudlick Jr., Thomas Don Abrahamson, Cynthia Sue (Thomas) Cheramy and Shane Jon (June) Abrahamson; eleven grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, a brother, Dave (Janet) Neperud; a sister, Carol (Roger) Guse; two sisters-in-law, Lois and Sara Neperud; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a son, Michael Abrahamson; four brothers, Donald, John, Peter and Kenneth Neperud; a sister, Judith Giese and her in-laws, Selmer and Cora Abrahamson, David Giese, Sylvia Neperud, Duttie and Lucille Deetz.

Visitation will be in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. (Facial coverings and social distancing are required.) A memorial service with family and Pastor Mary Ann Bowman will be held following the visitation.

Burial will be in the Chimney Rock Lutheran Cemetery in rural Strum at a later date.

The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.







