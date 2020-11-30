Patricia A. (Pat) Bresina beloved daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt passed away peacefully at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN on Nov. 18, 2020 from Covid-19 complications. Although Patricia has passed on to her eternal home with the Lord, the beautiful memories of her will grace our lives forever.

She was born Nov. 30, 1937 in Durand, WI the fifth of six children born to John and Clara Bresina.

Pat attended St. Mary's school in Durand from 1st through 10th grade, then attended Durand High School graduating in 1955. After graduation she moved to Minneapolis where she worked her entire career. She was employed by Grinnell Plumbing, Suburban Plumbing and Lundell Manufacturing from where she eventually retired. Her deep knowledge and experience were well respected by her peers and employers.

Upon retirement she moved to Siren, WI along with her longtime school friend Marge and eventually Marge's sister Pat to a home nearby a river where she enjoyed many pontoon rides and fishing. Together the three enjoyed numerous vacations across the United States and many trips to visit family.

Pat had a passion for helping her community and spent many hours at the Siren Senior Center where she helped serve holiday meals over the years. She was an avid supporter of the Burnett County Humane Society. She so loved the 'Packers' that you wouldn't find her anywhere else but watching the weekly game. Pat was an avid bowler and enjoyed her casino trips. She always looked forward to family reunions and especially enjoyed her young great-great nephews and nieces.

Pat is survived by her loving family: nephews Richard (Bernie) Lammo, Steve (Kathy) Lammo, David (Gloria) Weishapple, Tim (Cynthia) Weishapple, Tom (Mary) Weishapple, Bob (Roxanne) Weishapple, Terry (Shirley) Bresina, Ron (Della) Bresina, and Rick (Debbie) Bresina; nieces Karen (Charlie) Lammo Alton, Terry Jo Lammo, Janet (Tony) Weishapple Funke, and Jackie Bresina Schnabel. Additionally her longtime friends Marge Traun and Pat Traun, as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by brothers Robert Joseph (infant), LeRoy (LaVonne) Bresina, James Bresina, sisters Doris (Orv) Lammo and Bette (Jim) Weishapple; nephews, John (Barb) Lammo and Tim (Patty) Bresina; niece Marilyn (Ron) Lammo Markey, nephew-in-law Steve Schnabel, and niece-in-law Bernie Lammo.

Due to pandemic concerns, services will be announced at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be sent to the Siren Senior Community Center, PO Box 47, Siren WI 54872 or the Burnett County Humane Society, PO Box 621, Webster WI 54893.







