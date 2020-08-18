Patricia Kastad

Patricia Ann Kastad, age 73, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, August 14, 2020 under the care of St. Croix Hospice with her children by her side.

Pat fought a short, but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, further complicated by a previous health concern causing gatroparesis.

Pat was born on October 7, 1946 in Whitehall to Bernard and Clara (Filla) Jensen. She graduated from the Whitehall High School in 1964.

Pat married Robert Alan Kastad on September 14, 1968 in Saint John's Catholic Church in Whitehall. Robert preceded Pat in death on December 24, 2013.

Pat had a wonderful work ethic, beginning her career at the Len Ellison Insurance Agency and then chose to stay at home to spend time raising her three children. She later went to work for WWCC as a bookkeeper and then to TCC when they merged. Pat finally retired after 29 years and treasured her time with her work family.

Pat and Alan enjoyed time spent together after her retirement. They were fortunate enough to travel to Hawaii, Alaska, Poland, Norway and numerous states within the lower 48. Pat and Alan also enjoyed working outside in the yard and flower gardens.

Pat loved to camp, fish, bowl, trips to the casino, visiting with friends and family, and watching the Badgers, Brewers and Packers play. Pat was an excellent baker, she could easily make and bake 60 coffee cakes in a day! Pat also liked to cook and entertain, hosting family and friends over for the holidays or just get together. She always welcomed anyone into her home and was always willing to feed them!

Throughout her life, Pat used her talents to volunteer. She was willing to volunteer with anything that involved her children, including being a Boy Scout Den Mother. Pat gave many hours to her church by coordinating funeral lunches, organizing the St. Patrick's Day Tea and Bake Sale and chairing different committees for the annual Fall Festival at Saint John's Catholic Church. Pat was the PCCW president for more years than we can count! The last five years Pat enjoyed giving her time to the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital auxiliary gift shop.

Pat is survived by her three children, Robert (Jill Thompson) Kastad Jr. of Pigeon Falls, Karen (David) Glenz of Saline, MI and Julie Kastad of Chippewa Falls; two grandsons, Evan and Sam Glenz of Saline, MI; a sister, Rita Sobotta of Whitehall; a brother, Bernie (Loretta) Jensen of Blair; a brother-in-law, Chuck (Connie) Kastad of Pigeon Falls and two sisters-in-law, Shirley Guza of Taylor and Lois (Bill) Pelowski of Fountain City. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews along with many close friends that meant everything to her.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, David Sobotta and Edward Guza.

A prayer service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Saint John's Catholic Church in Whitehall with Father George officiating. A graveside service will follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Independence at 1:00 p.m.

A drive through/walk up visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at the church.

We have watched our favorite person slowly slip away, fly high Mom, you are finally free of your "ick" feeling, 'til we meet again! We love you!

The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.







