Patricia Mahlum

Patricia A. Mahlum, 72, of Eau Claire passed away December 24, 2019, at her residence after a long illness.
She was born January 11, 1947, in Ashland, WI to parents Allen and Catherine Starr. She grew up in Racine and while working at Hamilton Beach, met the love of her life, Gary. Patricia and Gary married 4 months after they met, and had 55 years of wonderful life together.
Patricia was full of life; some called her sassy. She always had a quick comeback. She loved fishing, traveling, and gambling. Spending time with her family was very important to her; those are times cherished.
She is survived by her loving husband Gary; son James (Tammy); daughters Cynthia (Terry) and Kathleen (Robert); grandchildren Gary (Lindsay), Ashley (Alex), Nicholas (Tessa), Molly, Natasha, Jayden, Thomas, and Devin; and great-grandchildren Ryan and Benjamin.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Michael and Edward Starr, mother and father in law Willard and Mollie Mahlum; and sister in law Blanche Reynolds.
A family gathering will be held at a later date. Per Patricias wishes, there will be no services.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
