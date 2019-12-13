|
|
Patricia J. McCann, 83, of Eau Claire, passed away on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 peacefully at home with family by her side.
Patricia was born to George and Violet (Robertson) Goss in Buffalo County, Wisconsin, on August 3rd, 1936. She was united in marriage to Clarence McCann in 1978. She loved sewing club, quilting, and shopping. She enjoyed her gardening space at home, and spending as much time as she could with her entire family. She was an avid reader; sometimes reading many books in one week's time. Her love for the Lord was paramount in her life. She thanked the Lord on a daily basis for her blessings. She battled cancer longer than expected to spend as much time as she could with her loved ones.
Patricia is survived by her children, Wes (Mary) Wibel of Menomonie, Mark (Tammy) Wibel of Seymour, and Vicki (Ron) Hedrington of Chippewa Falls; her sibilings, Jeanette Peterson, Rhonda (Dennis) Kernan, and Jerry Goss; grandchildren, Jennifer Wibel, Amanda Bellows, Cody Wibel, Alexis Hedrington, and Kayla Hedrington; 9 Great-grandchildern; and 2 great-great-grandchildern.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; and her grandson, Scott Wibel.
Patricia's family would like thank St. Jospeh's Hospice, and especially her nurse Kris, who Patricia thought was the "cat's meow", her dear friend, Marianne Lorimer, and all of her caretakers throughout her illness, especially Alexis.
God saw you getting tired
And a cure was not to be
So he put His arms around you
And whispered "Come to me."
With tearful eyes we watched you
As you slowly slipped away
And though we loved you dearly
We couldn't make you stay.
Your golden heart stopped beating
Your tired hands put to rest
God broke our hearts to prove to us
He only takes the best.
by Frances and Kathleen Coelho
A memorial service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Monday, December 16th, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery following the service. Smith Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with services. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019