Patricia A. Paulsrud, 78, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin was given her wings to Heaven on Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Patricia, better known as "Pat", was born on March 25, 1941 to Alvira "Dolly" and Albert Holte. Pat graduated from Colfax High School.
Patricia and Curtis Paulsrud were married on April 4, 1959 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sand Creek Wisconsin. They built their home in Eau Claire, which became the hub for her children and their friends. Family gatherings, cook-outs and game nights were regular occurrences.
Pat had many roles throughout her life. She was a homemaker for several years before caretaking for her mother-in-law. She also began an in-home daycare center before becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant, which she was very proud of.
Pat had the most genuine and giving heart. Family was the central most important thing to her. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In recent years she loved watching any WI basketball or football games.
Our family would like to send a "special" thank you to everyone at Care Partners Assisted Living on Birch St. It was so nice to see how everyone loved her and made it feel like her own home.
Patricia is survived by her children, Jeffrey of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Jodi (Jeff) Starks, Jill (Charles) Dutter of Eau Claire, Jack of Augusta and Jerry of Eau Claire; ten grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Carol (Jerry) Dodge and Alicia (Gordy) Behling.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Curtis and siblings Lenore, Denny and Jean.
Memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020