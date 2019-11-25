|
Patricia J. Sweitzer, 76, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Grace Woodlands Memory Care in Eau Claire surrounded by her loving family under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Patricia was born September 9, 1943 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Alfred and Peggy (Cayo) Carlson.
On July 16, 1960, Patricia married John Sweitzer at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a bakery manager for a grocery store for many years.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, John; four daughters, Cindy (John) Bauer of Spooner, Tamara Sweitzer of Chippewa Falls, Melissa (Mike) Bowe of Eau Claire and Jeanie (Keith) Chovan of Bloomer; two brothers, Bill (Sally) Carlson of Hayward and Rick (Karen) Carlson of Eau Claire; one sister-in-law, Shelli Carlson of Chippewa Falls; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Tom Carlson.
A Memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, November 29 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Jesse Burish of Notre Dame Church will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls at a later date.
Friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of services at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 29 at the funeral home.
Patricia was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She was always there for anyone. A special thanks to St. Croix Hospice and the staff at Grace Woodlands.
