Patricia May (Kjos) Torud, age 79, of Holmen, formerly of Whitehall, passed away with family by her side on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

The only daughter of Paul F. and Florence M. (Johnson) Kjos, Patricia was born on June 8th, 1941. She graduated from Central High School as a member of the class of 1959. Patty was a proud cheerleader for the Central Red Raiders.

Patricia married the love of her life, Ardell C Torud on June 20th, 1959 in La Crosse. Patty and Ardie were blessed with 61 years of marriage, 4 children, and 10 grandchildren. Her love of family was evident and she loved each of her grandchildren intensely.

Patricia waitressed at the City Cafe for 10 years, then she worked at Holtans, for 21 years, where she found pride in helping customers. She then moved to EMD for 15 years, and retired in 2007.

Patty loved to watch Ardie play many fastpitch games and later spent most of her time being the BEST cheerleader a grandchild could ask for. Patty and Ardie attended an incredible amount of activities and sporting events throughout the years. On Monday nights, you could find her at Midway knocking down the pins, and in her extra free time, Patty was usually putting on miles by walking around town.

Those left to cherish Patricia's memory include: her husband Ardell of Holmen, her children and grandchildren: daughter Pamela (Michael) Thompson and grandchildren Tyler (friend Haley Shepardson) and Alexis, daughter Paula (Joseph) Carty and grandchildren Adam (friend Sarah Gessler), Macy, and Aaron (friend Gabby Lewis), daughter Penny (Thomas) Beers and grandchildren Brooklyn, Brynn (friend Cameron Weber), and Branson, and son Aaron (Karen) Torud and grandchildren Mitchell (friend Hannah Smith) and Bridget. She is also survived by brothers Roger (Barbara) Kjos, Gerald (Nancy) Kjos, David (Sandy) Kjos, brother-in-law Kenneth Giese and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Michael and Rachel Torud. She also has many nieces and nephews left to share in their pleasant memories of Patty. She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Florence Kjos, very special brother, Spencer, Kjos, niece Tammy Zanter, great nephew Adam Zanter, and sister-in-law Marlys Giese.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 26th. Visitation will be at Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall from noon-2. A private prayer service with family and Pastor Peter Jonas will be held at a different time. On Saturday, a Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at the farm from 3-6.







