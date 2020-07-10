Patricia Vogelsang

Patricia Ellen (LaPage) Vogelsang, 69, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 after a long and valiant battle with cancer.
Patti was born on April 27, 1951, in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, the daughter of Robert and Angeline (Lombard) LaPage. She grew up in Spooner, Wisconsin and graduated from Spooner high School in 1969. She moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin in the mid 70's, where she met the love of her life Steven Vogelsang. They were joined in marriage on June 5, 1987 and happily settled into married life. She was employed at Lyman Lumber, RCU and then served as Vice President for Sound Installations.
She loved gardening, downhill skiing, boating, traveling with her husband Steve to the Caribbean on vacations and ultimately did barefoot sailing for many years around the islands of the BVI's. She had a real flair for design and together they built their nest on the Eau Claire River. She was well grounded, tough as nails, and very appreciative of all the kindness that surrounded her in her lifetime.
Patti is survived by her husband Steve; brother William (Roxanne) LaPage, of Spooner, sister, Janice (Leroy) Titera of Spooner, many nieces and nephews and a lot of wonderful cousins. She always had a dog in her life and leaves behind her beloved Australian Doodle, L.V.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to Covid19, a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Bobs House for Dogs, E3015 County Road HH, Eleva, WI 54738; or to Ovarian Cancer Research.
