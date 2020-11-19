Patrick Norman Dotson, 70, born April 26, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois passed on Monday, November 16, 2020 after a two year courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Patrick is preceded in death by his father, Patrick O. Dotson; grandmothers: Vesey Velma Dotson and Clara Ida Freidarika Buzard.
He is survived by his mother, Dolores Evelyn Dotson (nee Adams); his wife of 48 years Nancy Jeanne Dotson (nee Haney); daughter Megan J. Dotson-Anger, husband Jeffrey J. Anger II and their children: Issac Joel Koehler, fiancÃ© Shelby Laffey, Danielle Kay Loesel, Charlotte Evelyn Jeanne Anger and James Robert Jay Anger; son Kevin Patrick Dotson, wife Charissa Marie Dotson (nee Johnson) and their children: Brycelynne Ella Dotson and Edith Marie Dotson; son Bradley Robert Dotson, Sambo Elsa Arias Vega and their child Alfred Odd Dotson Vega; sisters: Kathleen June Dalum and Colleen Sue Cyr; and numerous, much loved, nieces and nephews.
Patrick was inspired by music throughout his life. He was an active member of the Dunn Dulcimer (Menomonie, WI) and Mudbrook Dulcimer (New Auburn) groups. He could bring a tune out of any musical instrument. Patrick was a skilled carpenter with building from a block of wood either an effective fishing lure or beautiful dulcimer instruments. He crafted many dulcimers and fishing lures for family member and friends.
Finally, a heartfelt appreciation of the exceptional and compassionate care he received from the Mayo Health System Cancer Center in Eau Claire and Mayo Hospice Service in Eau Claire.
Funeral Services to be determined at a later date when family and friends can safely get together for a Celebration of Life ceremony.
"If you have music in your heart, you will always be happyâ€¦If you can play music in your life, you can always find peace."
