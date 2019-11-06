|
Patrick "Pat" N. Hince, age 27 of Eau Claire passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home under hospice care.
Memorial service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church E3720 County Rd HH, Eleva, WI 54738 with Pastor Timothy Moe officiating. Inurnment will take place immediately following the service in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorial visitation will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3-7 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home. There will be no visitation on Saturday at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred for continued support of AvaLynn and Patrick's family.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's Leader Telegram.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
