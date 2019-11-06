|
Patrick "Pat" Newton Hince was called home to heaven on October 18, 2019 after a decade long, relentless battle with brain cancer.
Patrick was born on October 6, 1992 in Eau Claire WI to Keith and Jean Hince. In his youth, Patrick was very active in the Pleasant Valley Clovers 4-H club and in many sports leagues. Patrick received both his first communion and his confirmation at Zion Lutheran Church in Cleghorn. He graduated from Memorial High School, and after attended UWEC. Patrick married Kelsey, the love of his life, on September 19, 2015, their marriage was blessed with a daughter 2 years later.
Patrick will be remembered by his friends and family as charismatic, loving, and strong. Patrick was a wonderful father to his daughter, AvaLynn, and a loving husband to his wife, Kelsey. He was an avid hunter and fisher. He loved to go camping and to spend time with his family. If Patrick was not helping Kelsey raise their daughter, he was working on a woodworking project, tinkering with the cars or rough housing with their dog, Scout.
Patrick was a beloved son and brother, with an infectious laugh and always quick with a joke. The Hince family has a saying "God won't give us more than we can handle", and that held true for how Patrick lived his life. Every hurdle or obstacle that was presented he overcame, usually with a smile on his face.
Patrick is survived by his Wife, Kelsey and Daughter, AvaLynn; his Parents, Keith and Jean Hince and his In-Laws Michael and Carrie Hallquist; his siblings, Christine (Nicholas) Koerner and Maxwell Hince (Brittany Green); his Niece, Coretta Koerner; his Grandmothers Marvel Newton, and Janice Hince; and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
Memorial service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church E3720 County Rd HH, Eleva, WI 54738 with Pastor Timothy Moe officiating. Inurnment will take place immediately following the service in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorial visitation will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3-7 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home. There will be no visitation on Saturday at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred for continued support of AvaLynn and Patrick's family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019