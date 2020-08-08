1/1
Patrick Loftesnes
Patrick J. Loftesnes, 54, of Menomonie passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN, where he was born October 31, 1965.
Patrick graduated from Regis High School and then centered his life around the military (US Army) with two tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq. He also had a passion for art and was featured in many local venues. The military was a favorite art theme of his. He had a degree in Graphic Design from UW-Stout and was working on another degree in print making.
Patrick led an adventurous life traveling to a few Middle Eastern as well as most European countries where he ran the bulls in Pamplona, Spain. He was loving, compassionate and had a wickedly funny sense of humor.
Patrick is survived by his mother, Sandra, son Logan Everson and a life-long Army brother, Bob McKittrik, as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard, wo died in 1979.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 noon until 4:00, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Celebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Drive, behind Charter Spectrum) with food provided. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Eau Claire County Veterans Service Commission or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church elevator fund.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
